What to Stream: Dierks Bentley, Sydney Sweeney, Alex Cooper and 'Deep Cover'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Country superstar Dierks Bentley returning with the album "Broken Branches" and Sydney Sweeney in the dark, dramatic thriller "Echo Valley" are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: "Call Your Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper is the subject of a new docuseries called "Call Her Alex," Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Miami" returns for its seventh season and Netflix's documentary, "Titan: The OceanGate Disaster" looks into the implosion of the submersible that killed five people in 2023.

New movies to stream from June 9-15

— Sydney Sweeney plays Julianne Moore's drug-addicted daughter in the dark, dramatic thriller "Echo Valley," which really tests how far a mother might go for her troubled kid. The movie was written by Brad Ingelsby, the man behind "Mare of Easttown," which had a similarly bleak tone. The stacked cast includes Kyle MacLachlan as the ex-husband and father, Fiona Shaw as a friend and Domhnall Gleeson as a pretty scary dealer. It begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday.

— After an underwhelming run in theaters, the live-action "Snow White," starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday. In his review for The Associated Press, Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, "presumably one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in 'Snow White' — mortal or CGI — is as stiff as could be. You're left glumly scorekeeping the updates — one win here, a loss there — while pondering why, regardless of the final tally, recapturing the magic of long ago is so elusive."

— Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso") play struggling improv comedians recruited to go undercover for the police in the new action comedy "Deep Cover." Ian McShane, Paddy Considine and Sean Bean also star in the movie, which is streaming on Prime Video on Thursday.

— Over on Netflix, a new documentary, "Titan: The OceanGate Disaster," looks into the implosion of the submersible that killed five people in 2023 on the way to view the wreckage of the Titanic. It begins streaming Wednesday.

— Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from June 9-15

— The country superstar Dierks Bentley returns with "Broken Branches," his 11th studio album, out Friday. It's a rocking good time, even when life's roads are bumpy, as evidenced across the release — from the jukebox stomp of the title track to the rowdy "She Hates Me," which includes a surprising interpolation of post-grunge band Puddle of Mudd's 2001 hit "She (Expletive) Hates Me."

— Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer has transformed across their career, moving from pop-punk boy band in their teens to full-on arena rock giants. Now that each member of the quartet is endeavoring to release side projects, it's clear that they all have distinct, unique taste, too. Next up is bassist Calum Hood, with his debut solo album, "Order Chaos Order," out Friday. It's energetic, synth-y pop-rock from a matured musician; it's easy to imagine his band might be jealous of a song like "Call Me When You Know Better," with its lively production and earworm chorus.

— Also on Friday, the Puerto Rican duo Luis Alfredo Del Valle and Raquel Berrios known as Buscabulla will release their sophomore album, "Se Amaba Así" (which roughly translates to "The Way Love Was"). The electronic Caribbean pop group has long been celebrated for combining genre in inventive ways, effortlessly including salsa, reggaeton, bachata and more into their indie sound. That spirit continues, and in new shapes: "El Camino" is futuristic disco; "Te Fuiste" is danceable, atmospheric synth-pop.

— You work hard, but the mighty King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard work harder. The prolific Australian jam band return Friday with yet another new album, "Phantom Island," the group's 27th. As always, it is a triumph of big psych-rock tunes, now orchestral arrangements.

— Music Writer Maria Sherman

New television to stream from June 9-15

— "Call Your Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper is the subject of a new docuseries called "Call Her Alex," out Tuesday on Hulu. Cameras rolled as Cooper debuted the first leg of her "Unwell" tour but she also gets personal. She recounts experiencing sexual harassment by a soccer coach at Boston University, and the early days of her podcast when it was a part of Barstool Sports. She also goes into how she transitioned from a shock-jock persona focused only on sex and dating to an advocate for female empowerment who interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential campaign trail. The series also interviews Cooper's family and friends.

— Another new Hulu offering out Tuesday is "The Kollective," a drama series inspired by the investigative journalism group Bellingcat. With a cast that includes Natascha McElhone and Gregg Sulkin, "The Kollective" follows a group of citizen journalists investigating a global network of political corruption.

— Tyler Perry expands his popular "Sistas" universe with "Divorced Sistas" for BET. LeToya Luckett leads a cast about five female friends navigating marriage, divorce and dating. It premieres Monday on BET and streams on BET+ beginning Tuesday.

— Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Miami" returns for its seventh season on Wednesday. Miami is the seventh city in the "Housewives" franchise. The cast includes Scottie Pippen's ex Larsa Pippen, former Russian beauty queen Julia Lemigova (married to Martina Navratilova), and event planner Guerdy Abraira. "RHOM" streams on Peacock.

— "The Chosen: Last Supper" will air in three parts beginning Sunday on Prime Video. It follows Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie) who has reached cult status in Jerusalem as other religious leaders try to quell his influence. Aware of his impending fate, Jesus shares one last meal with those closest to him.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play week of June 9-15

— It gets lonely in outer space, especially when your boss leaves you marooned on a hostile planet. All is not lost, however, for space miner Jan Dolski, who can clone himself to create The Alters he needs to get off this blasted rock before the radiation kills him. So we get Jan Scientist, Jan Technician, Jan Botanist and so on. The bad news is that each alter has his own set of personality traits, so a depressive Jan may need to figure out how to cope with an abrasive Jan. Poland's 11 Bit Studios built its reputation on the grueling survival games Frostpunk and This War of Mine, and The Alters adds a dose of "Mickey 17"-style black comedy. All the Jans arrive Friday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.