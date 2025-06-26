What to know about the next James Bond movie now that Denis Villeneuve will direct it

In the 50-plus years of James Bond, the wait between films has never gone longer than six years. The next entry, and first since Daniel Craig's dramatic exit, may test that — but things are speeding up.

On Wednesday, Amazon MGM Studio announced that Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th Bond movie, putting the franchise in the hands of one of the most respected big-budget filmmakers. Here's what to know about that decision, and where things stand for 007.

From ‘Dune’ to Bond

Villeneuve, the 57-year-old French Canadian director, edged out other filmmakers who were reportedly eyed for the gig, including Edward Berger ("Conclave") and Paul King ("Paddington 2"). Since emerging with 2010's "Incendies," Villeneuve has established himself as a steward of cinematic IP ("Blade Runner 2049," "Dune") and a specialist in dark, doom-laden spectacle ("Sicaro," "Arrival").

“James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

The culmination for Villeneuve has been the "Dune" films. His first two entries have surpassed $1 billion in box office and gathered a combined 15 Academy Award nominations, winning seven. Villeneuve is expected to begin shooting the third "Dune" film this summer, with a cast including Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya and Javier Bardem.

"I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” said Villeneuve. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

What's the timetable?

Amazon, which bought MGM Studios in 2022 for $8.5 billion, hasn't set a release date yet or announced a screenwriter. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are shepherding the movie for the first time. In February, Amazon MGM Studios secured creative control of the franchise from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, whose family has presided over Bond since the first film, 1962's "Dr. No."

The most likely timing would be production starting in 2026 and the film being released sometime in 2027.

Who's in the mix?

No new 007 has been named, but that hasn't stopped rumors and conjecture from running rampant.

It's pure speculation buts oddsmakers have a few expected contenders for the martini-sipping role. Those include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Aaron Pierre, Henry Cavill, James Norton and Jack Lowden. Expectations are that the new Bond will remain male and British, but producers have said nothing publicly to tip their hand.

Whoever it is will have big shoes to fill. In his five-film, 15-year stretch in the tuxedo, Daniel Craig was widely seen as one of the best Bonds, including the high point of "Skyfall" (2012) and the swan song of "No Time to Die" (2021).

New corporate overloads with something to prove

Since Albert “Cubby” Broccoli obtained the movie rights to Ian Fleming's books, James Bond has been a family business. That didn't change after Amazon bought MGM, but it did earlier this year when Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli agreed to let the studio take creative control.

That handoff stoked concern from many Bond fans that 007 would be picked apart for spinoffs, series and the kind of intellectual property strip mining Hollywood has been known for in other franchises like “Star Wars.” So far, though, Amazon MGM has made no announcement about any spinoffs, and is prioritizing the 26th Bond movie.

