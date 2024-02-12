Usher, Goicoechea got marriage license days before Super Bowl halftime show. But have they used it?

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea obtained a marriage license last week in Las Vegas, just days ahead of the 45-year-old R&B superstar's headline appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

It wasn't immediately clear Monday if the couple used the document to get married, said Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County clerk and head of the marriage license bureau.

No certificate had been returned, Goya said. An officiant, or licensed person who performs a marriage ceremony, is required to return paperwork to the bureau within 10 days after a wedding, and a marriage license is valid for up to a year anywhere in Nevada.

Usher and Goicoechea have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.

A representative for Usher, Lydia Kanuga, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The document, issued Thursday, lists their full names — Usher Raymond IV and Jennifer Jean Goicoechea — and shows they paid a $102 filing fee. It notes that Usher has been married before and Goicoechea, 40, has not. It also lists their business address at a commercial building in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Usher divorced his first wife, Tameka Foster, in 2009 after two years together, and he won custody of their two sons. In December 2018, Usher filed for divorce after three years together with his second wife and former manager, Grace Miguel.

Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday at Allegiant Stadium drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris. The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL championship game in overtime, 25-22, over the San Francisco 49ers.

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency of his production "Usher: My Way" at the Park MGM. He just released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled "Past Present Future."

Associated Press music journalist Maria Sherman contributed to this report.

