US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack in Romania but is now in a stable condition

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack in Romania’s capital but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

Di Meola, 69, began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said he was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI.

It is not clear exactly at what time his health condition arose.

According to the healthcare website Cleveland Clinic, a STEMI mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers and “tend(s) to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack.”

Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy. One of Di Meola's most popular tracks is “Mediterranean Sundance,” which was part of his 1977 album, Elegant Gypsy. According to his official website, he has sold more than six million records worldwide.

