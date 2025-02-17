Tongolele, iconic dancer of the golden era of Mexican cinema, dies at 93

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Tongolele, the iconic American dancer who transformed the nightlife scene in mid-20th century Mexico City with her hip movements to the sound of drums, has died at the age of 93.

Mexico's secretary of culture announced her death Monday on X.

“Her stage presence and unique style made her a benchmark of entertainment in Mexico. Rest in peace,” it said. Several media outlets reported that she died Sunday night.

She had an unmistakable beauty with a tuft of white hair, feline eyes that changed color between blue, green and violet, as well as an imposing physique. Her provocative style initially drew public criticism, but her vibrant personality gained her friendships with everyone from former Mexican presidents to some of the most influential Mexican artists and writers of the day.

“I never thought, ‘I want to be famous.' I just wanted to dance,” she said in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press at her Mexico City home. “I didn’t even realize that I was a star of the show, I didn’t even know I was successful, I was just happy dancing."

Born Yolanda Ivonne Montes Farrington on Jan. 3, 1932 in Spokane, Washington, she began dancing at the age of 15. Just months later, she was performing in theaters across Mexico, from Tijuana to Mérida, where she said a female boss forced her to take a stage name. She chose Tongolele, inspired by African and Tahitian culture.

Her career skyrocketed as she headlined Mexico City’s premier theaters, leading to roles in films like “Mátenme porque me muero," “Amor de locura” and “Han matado a Tongolele,” which was named after her.

Tongolele's career was celebrated with the Agustín Lara award in 2012, honoring her artistic contributions and 65 years on stage.

