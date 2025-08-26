Taylor Swift stuns with vintage-inspired engagement ring designed by Kindred Lubeck

The new diamond on Taylor Swift's wedding ring finger reflects her vintage-loving heart in a brilliant cut dating to 18th-century candlelight.

A close-up of the sparkler Tuesday was among five photos that accompanied Swift's engagement announcement with beau Travis Kelce on Instagram. The ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck, a representative for the pop star confirmed.

The diamond is an old mine brilliant cut, said Tree Paine, Swift's publicist. She provided no further details.

Lubeck, who is based in New York and operates Artifex Fine Jewelry, in the daughter of Jay Lubeck, a well-known gold smith in Neptune Beach, Florida. Swift showed off her ring on Instagram as the couple stood in a garden. Swift wore a striped Ralph Lauren dress and her go-to Cartier diamond-encrusted watch on her left wrist.

Lubeck is a goldsmith who specializes in hand engraving. She also collects vintage jewelry, according to her bio on Artifex Fine Jewelry’s website. Old mine brilliant cuts are square-shaped with rounded corners. Swift's is set in yellow gold.

Such diamonds usually have 58 large facets and the style dates to the 18th century. The bulky nature of the cut was intended to sparkle by candlelight.

An email to Artifex was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Swift and her football fiance from the Kansas City Chiefs have enthralled millions around the world, especially her Swiftie fan base, since they began dating. Their relationship was documented in countless shots of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos of Kelce dancing along at Swift's Eras concert tour as it traveled the globe.

