Entertainment

Puerto Rican police investigate theft of $10,000 crown belonging to a Dominican beauty queen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A $10,000 crown studded with multi-colored Swarovski crystals that belongs to a beauty queen from the Dominican Republic was stolen Wednesday at Puerto Rico's main international airport, police said.

The incident occurred in the pre-dawn hours after police said María Victoria Bayo briefly left a case containing the crown next to a chair in the baggage claim area. The case also contained the sash she won as Miss World Dominican Republic last year.

The Miss World pageant began in the United Kingdom more than 70 years ago as a way to promote the bikini.

No one was immediately arrested in Wednesday's theft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!