Mike Love celebrates Brian Wilson and George Clinton shines at 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Beach Boys' Mike Love was inducted into the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night, just one day after it was announced that his inimitable bandmate Brian Wilson had died.

The actor — and lifelong Beach Boys fan — John Stamos introduced him. “There are songs that don't just play on the radio,” Stamos said in his speech. “Mike Love is a songwriter's songwriter.”

Stamos recalled asking Love, “Which songs did you write, again?” Love's response: “I only wrote the hits.”

Love's speech was filled with gratitude, with one of his greatest thanks reserved for “my cousin, Brian Wilson," he said. "My first cousin by blood and my brother in music.”

Stamos then joined Love for a few Beach Boys' classics: "California Girl," "I Get Around," "Kokomo," and "Good Vibrations."

It was a notable moment in an evening full of them: The funk rock group Living Colour opened the energetic gala with a cover of Funkadelic's “Cosmic Slop” to honor new inductee George Clinton.

The annual event, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City Thursday night, also featured inductees spanning genre, an inspiring mix of funk, rock, R&B, country and beyond: George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Tony Macaulay.

"What an incredible honor this is," Clinton said in his speech. He talked about his early days in the legendary Brill Building song factory, which he described like going "into Oz." Being a songwriter, to him, required "consistent effort."

He then jumped into a performance of his own: The Parliaments’ “(I Wanna) Testify.”

Country legend Garth Brooks introduced the Doobie Brothers with a raucous rendition of "Long Train Runnin'" into "China Grove." When it was time for the inducted members — Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons — to take the stage, they brought their rootsy rock 'n' roll, kicking off with "Black Water."

Teddy Riley introduced the groundbreaking producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, whose touch is heard across countless R&B and pop hits. His speech included an animated impression of Clive Davis and a story about Jerkins' father borrowing $1,200 against his life insurance to get him an '80s sampler, the MPC3000, so he could follow his dreams.

“I didn’t grow up chasing fame,” he said. “I grew up chasing feeling ... Creativity has no limitations.”

His four children, R.J., Heavenly, Hannah Joy and Royal Jerkins, performed one of his best-known hits, Brandy and Monica's “The Boy Is Mine."

It was a night for families: Country songwriter superstar Ashley Gorley's daughter also performed one of her dad's originals, Trace Adkins' "You're Gonna Miss This." Dan + Shay also performed a medley of Gorley's hits in his honor, including Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," Carrie Underwood's "All-American Girl" and Post Malone and Wallen's 2024 summertime smash "I Had Some Help."

When Gorley took the stage for his speech, he said he felt like he was in a “fever dream” or that he has “crashed a royal wedding.”

Legendary English songwriter Tony Macaulay was also honored. He is best known for such classics as The Foundations’ “Baby Now That I’ve Found You" and “Build Me Up Buttercup,” the latter of which was performed for Macaulay by a spirited Debbie Gibson.

Musical theater composer Stephen Schwartz was the recipient of the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award; Kristin Chenoweth performed “For Good" from “Wicked” in his honor.

Gracie Abrams received the eminent Hal David Starlight Award.

Last year's inductees included Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford. At the induction ceremony last summer, R.E.M. stunned attendees by reuniting for an acoustic version of their alt-rock hit, "Losing My Religion."

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Some already in the hall include Gloria Estefan, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond and Phil Collins.

