Memphis man testifies that he and another man killed rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A Memphis man testified on Monday that he and a second person shot and killed rapper Young Dolph after Big Jook, the brother of rapper Yo Gotti, put a hit on him.

Cornelius Smith identified himself and Justin Johnson as the two people seen on a Nov. 17, 2021, surveillance video exiting a white Mercedes outside a Memphis cookie store about 30 seconds after Young Dolph entered the store and then opening fire in broad daylight.

Smith was testifying in the first day of Johnson's trial on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Smith also faces murder and conspiracy charges. Johnson's attorney, Luke Evans, told the jury in opening statements that they should not trust Smith's testimony because he was just trying to save himself. Johnson is innocent, Evans said. Photos of him wearing clothes like the person in the video do not mean he is same as person, Evans said.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman, in opening statements, said Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was determined to make it on his own as an artist, and also with his own label, Paper Route Empire.

“Trying to make it on your own can create enemies,” Hagerman said.

He noted that Yo Gotti-founded rival record label Cocaine Muzic Group (now known as Collective Music Group) and wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists, and its “number two person,” Big Jook.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings. He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel. In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times. The incident was the inspiration for the song “100 Shots.” He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle.

Big Jook, whose real name was Anthony Mims, was shot and killed outside a restaurant in January 2024, according to media reports.

Smith, who said he was shot in the arm and the leg by Young Dolph's brother, Marcus Thornton, as he fled the cookie store shooting testified that he received only $800 prior to his arrest. He said his attorney was later paid another $50,000 by Big Jook.

Asked by Hagerman how he felt after shooting Young Dolph, Smith said, “I wasn’t feeling nothing at the time. I’m not gonna lie. I was trying to get some money.”

Smith testified that his young son had died a few months before and he had started “popping pills and not caring about nothing.” His conscience started bothering him only later after he sobered up in jail, he said.

Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the killing by helping Smith and Justin Johnson, his half-brother.

Jermarcus Johnson acknowledged helping the two shooting suspects communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities and helping one of them communicate with his probation officer. Jermarcus Johnson has not been sentenced.

Hernandez Govan has pleaded not guilty to organizing the killing.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign." His multiple studio albums include his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

___

Travis Loller contributed to this report from Nashville, Tenn.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.