Memoir by retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will be released this fall

An upcoming memoir by retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has a new title and release date. Kennedy's book also will come out as a single publication, not in two volumes, as once planned.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that “Life, Law, & Liberty” will be released Oct. 14, one year later than scheduled. Kennedy's memoir was originally titled “Life and Law.” A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, which first announced Kennedy's book deal in 2024, said the changes were part of the “natural evolution of the editing process.”

The 88-year-old Kennedy, who stepped down from the court in 2018, is expected to trace his life from his childhood in Sacramento, California, to his 30 years as a justice. He was known as a moderate conservative who cast decisive votes on same-sex marriage, campaign finance and abortion, among other cases.

