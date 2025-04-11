Mariah Carey on new music, Rihanna, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her lost grunge album

NEW YORK — (AP) — It may be hard to conceive of now, but there was once a lull in Mariah Carey's superstar career. In 2001, her film "Glitter" was a commercial flop; the album that followed, 2002's introspective "Charmbracelet," was met with a muted response. She was at a crossroads.

And then everything changed. Carey released "The Emancipation of Mimi" in 2005. It joined her athletic R&B-pop with synth-y hip-hop and fun, flirty, enduring hits — she was now only belting when she wanted to, thank you very much. She sounded free, as the title suggested, and the world embraced her for it once again.

On Saturday, the album turns 20. To celebrate, Carey is gearing up to release deluxe, expanded editions of the album on May 30, featuring bonus tracks, new remixes and much more — including the official release of “When I Feel It,” a song fans have been waiting for since 2005. It was originally planned for “The Emancipation of Mimi” but was ultimately shelved because of clearance issues with its sample of The Dynamic Superiors’ “Here Comes That Feeling.”

“These are new gems, as far as I’m concerned,” Carey says. “It's exciting to me.”

Carey discussed "The Emancipation of Mimi," her recent nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Rihanna and plans for new music with The Associated Press. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: Has your relationship to “The Emancipation of Mimi” changed over the years?

CAREY: It's still one of my favorite albums that I’ve done. And, you know, back then when it first came out, everybody was calling it a comeback album. ... I didn’t really agree, because you never think you’ve gone anywhere. You know what I mean?

I just always really loved the songs and the performances. People seem to really be into it. And new fans came from that album.

AP: I hear a lot of creative freedom on that album. Do you think it revitalized your career?

CAREY: I do think it’s got a fun feeling to it and it definitely feels free. I guess it sort of revitalized my career. I spent a while making that album ... working with some great people, some great collaborators. ... It was an experience that I’ll never forget, creating that album.

AP: In June, you'll celebrate another anniversary. Your self-titled debut turns 35. When you think back on that time, did you envision this career?

CAREY: I don't know. I really was just so involved and entrenched in making the music and this new career that I was embarking on. And it was amazing. I mean, it’s what I had wanted to do for my whole life. And then I was doing it.

AP: You're also a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee.

CAREY: That’s a huge honor. I don’t know if I’m going to win it, so I don’t want to get too excited about it. So, I just want to say that, again, it’s a huge honor and I guess I didn’t expect it. I wasn’t really thinking about it. And here we are.

AP: It seems like the Rock Hall has become more fluid in their definitions of genre over the years. Missy Elliott was inducted in 2023, for example.

CAREY: I don’t really know if genre matters. I feel like people are more open to all different genres, much more than they were, you know? But I feel like a rock star sometimes.

AP: You know, after Dolly Parton was inducted, she released a rock album. If and when you are inducted, will you finally release your '90s grunge album? Fans have been waiting.

CAREY: I mean, I really want to, but I want to do videos, and I have just so many ideas for that.

I don’t think I’ll be able to pull it together by the summer (before the Rock Hall ceremony) but maybe, maybe I’ll release a few songs from it.

AP: During your Christmas Time tour last holiday season, your children Monroe and Moroccan joined you onstage. They played guitar and drums; they were really rocking. Would you ever consider a family rock ’n’ roll album?

CAREY: I would love to. They just have a lot of their own things that they’re doing, and I don’t want to force them to do anything.

AP: And at your final date in Brooklyn, Rihanna was in the front row of the audience. Would you ever work with her?

CAREY: I would love to. Did you see what happened? She wanted me to sign her breasts. I was trying to do it neatly, and it didn’t come out right. So, I tried.

AP: Your last album of original music, “Caution,” came out in 2018. It's been a minute! Are you working on a new album?

CAREY: I'm not supposed to talk about it. ... But I'm working on something. We won't say what it is, but something new.

