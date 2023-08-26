Legendary ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker dead at 99

Beloved game show host Bob Barker has died at the age of 99, according to numerous reports.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said.

Reports said Barker died peacefully at home Saturday morning, just months away from his 100th birthday.

Barker, born in 1923, got his start in radio after serving in the U.S. Navy.

His first TV hosting gig was ‘Truth or Consequences.’ He began hosting ‘The Price is Right’ in 1972.

After 35 years, Barker retied from the show that made him a legend in 2007.