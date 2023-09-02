Legendary musician and entertainer Jimmy Buffet has died

Parrottheads across the world are mourning the loss of legendary musician and entertainer Jimmy Buffett. According to a post on the singer’s official Instagram account and on his official website, Jimmy passed away on the night of Friday, September 1st while surrounded by his friends, family, music, and dogs.

Jimmy Buffett’s career featured such hits as “Come Monday”, “Margaritaville”, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes”, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”.

Jimmy Buffet was 76 years old.

©2023 Cox Media Group