The Latest: 'Severance' and 'The Studio' lead Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Nominations for the Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Two categories were announced early on "CBS Mornings" —the nominees for talk series and reality competition series.

Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song later announced other nominees.

“Severance'' leads the nominees with 27, while “The Studio'' tops the comedy nominations with 23.

CBS will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.

The Latest:

Kendrick Lamar and ‘SNL’ earn Emmy nominations

Both Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show and the 50th anniversary "Saturday Night Live" concert earned nominations in the variety special (live) category.

They’re joined by Netflix’s Beyoncé Bowl and rounded out by less musical events: the Oscars and “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.”

Some music documentaries miss Emmy nominations. Questlove's ‘Sly Lives!’ gets nod

It could've been a big year for Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles and the singular composer John Williams in the documentary or nonfiction categories, but they just missed the mark.

Though those giants of genre didn't grab nods this year, Questlove's "Sly Lives! (Aka The Burden Of Black Genius)" documentary did.

‘Severance’ leads the field with 27 Emmy nominations. 'The Studio' tops comedy with 23

"Severance" leads the field with 27 Emmy nominations, while "The Studio" tops comedy nominees with 23 in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

Need to catch up?

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Severance'' stream on Apple TV+ and would take a total of 15 hours and 29 minutes. “The Studio” on Apple TV+ has 10 episodes and would take 5 hours and 15 minutes to watch them all.

Ashley Walters is a rapper, actor and Emmy nominee

Supporting actor in a limited series nominee Ashley Walters first made his name in the U.K. as a rapper in the vast So Solid Crew under the name Asher D — and featured on their iconic hit “21 Seconds” in 2001.

But the “Adolescence” star had been acting since way before that and he’s had two long-running roles on either side of the law — as drug dealer Dushane in “Top Boy” and a police officer in British procedural “Bulletproof.”

Where's ‘The White Lotus’ ensemble?

Don’t go looking for the ensemble of “The White Lotus” in the lead acting categories at the Emmys — they’re hanging out in the supporting categories.

Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood all get a nod as do Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam “monologue” Rockwell.

Even Scott Glenn is in the running in the guest category for playing Jim Hollinger.

But what happened to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tayme Thapthimthong or the Ratliff kids — Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola? No love either for Coon’s on-screen frenemies, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb, Rockwell’s real-life partner.

‘Bridget Jones’ is a TV movie?

In the U.S., yes. While “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” was distributed theatrically abroad, the latest installment of the Renée Zellweger-starring franchise was directly released on Peacock stateside, making it eligible for the Emmys.

How this year's nominees stack up against record holders

“Severance” leads all nominees with 27, but “Game of Thrones” still holds the record for most nominations for one show in a season — 32, in 2019.

The show did break a record for Apple TV+ — previously, “Ted Lasso” was the streamer’s most nominated show for one season, with 21 nominations in 2023.

“The Studio,” though has tied “The Bear’s” 2024 record for comedy series, with 23.

Noah Wyle and Adam Scott compete for Emmy No. 1

Noah Wyle and Adam Scott are TV veterans who've never won an Emmy. They're now considered close co-favorites for best actor in a drama after getting nominations — Wyle for "The Pitt" and Scott for "Severance."

It’s Wyle’s sixth nomination. He was up for Emmys five times for playing Dr. John Carter in “ER” but never won. Now he can get one for playing a very similar character later in life. Scott spent five seasons as a regular on “Parks and Recreation” but didn’t get his first nomination until his starring role on “Severance.”

Does Kathy Bates have a lock on best drama actress?

Kathy Bates is considered the runaway front-runner for best actress in a drama. It would be a weird one if she goes on to win for CBS' "Matlock." She's the first to be nominated in the category from a network show since 2019, when Viola Davis was nominated for ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder."

She would be the first woman from a network show to win best actress in a drama since 2015, when Davis won, and the first actor in any drama category to win since 2017, when Sterling K. Brown won for NBC's "This Is Us."

It’s the 15th time Bates has been nominated. She’s won twice before.

Nominees for talk and reality competition series are released early

Two categories were announced early on “CBS Mornings.”

The nominees for talk series are “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The nominees for reality competition series are: “The Amazing Race”; RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” and “The Traitors.”

