The latest from the Oscars: Memorable moments and notable quotes

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press is bringing you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday's Academy Awards.

___

Follow the 2024 Oscars live

See this year's best red carpet looks

Find the full list of winners

Watch on the AP's YouTube channel

___

Pink, pink, pink

Neon pink lights shone on Ryan Gosling as he performed “I’m Just Ken," a huge 80s power ballad, in a glittering pink suit. Perhaps tired of the all-pink wardrobe required of her titular character, Margot Robbie laid the color to rest and instead went with a subdued brown Versace dress for the event.

Still, pink lives on! America Ferrara carried the torch by wearing a Barbie pink gown by Atelier Versace.

Wrapped in light pink taffeta, Ariana Grande presented an award in a statement look.

___

Notable no-shows

Neither Hayao Miyazaki or Wes Anderson were in attendance to claim their prize. The beloved filmmakers marked historic wins — Miyazaki for best animated film for "The Boy and the Heron," and Anderson for "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," his first Oscar. ___

Barbenheimer? More like Oscanheimer

" Oppenheimer " has won three awards, including the prize for best film editing. It marks the first nomination and win for Jennifer Lame, who thanked her collaborators, including director Christopher Nolan, for the award.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito gave the award out, joking about how they both tried to kill Batman — portrayed by Michael Keaton — and lost, as Mr. Freeze and the Penguin, respectively.

Meanwhile, “Barbie” hasn't yet won an Oscar.

___

Pomp and politics

About a mile from the red carpet, protesters shut down a section of Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard calling for an end to the violence in Rafah, a dense city on Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Meanwhile on the red carpet, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay and others donned red pins in support for a cease-fire in Gaza. The bold design features a single hand holding a heart and was organized by the group Artists for Ceasefire.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst,” writer-director Jonathan Glazer said in accepting the Oscar for best international feature for “The Zone of Interest," a film about the Holocaust. He spoke out against the war in Gaza.

___

Novelty props on the red carpet

The crew of “Godzilla Minus One” carried monster figurines and wore matching, spiked shoes. Meanwhile, “The Boy and the Heron” filmmakers brought plush versions of the characters. The film won best animated feature, but Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki weren’t at the Oscars to accept their statuette.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, "American Fiction” composer Laura Karpman, tossed Cadbury eggs to several lucky onlookers. Nominated this year for original score, Karpman last year wore a dress with Christine Blasey Ford’s congressional testimony.

___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.