Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents

Appearing in a building of books instead of a stadium with amps, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was honored Wednesday with a new award that recognizes Connecticut residents for their creativity, passion and generosity.

Richards, 81, who is British, has kept a home in Connecticut since 1985. He became the first recipient of the Connecticut Governor's Award of Excellence, receiving a custom-designed medallion and hearty applause from dozens attending the ceremony at the Westport Library.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Stones fan, praised Richards for his music career and philanthropy to local organizations, and the state's first lady, Annie Lamont, placed the medallion around his neck.

“Well, thank you very much. And thank you Connecticut,” Richards said before pausing briefly. “You kind of get lost for words with something like this around your neck. All I gotta say is, you know, I’ve been here for 40 years, and it’s been a great place for me.”

Richards said he moved from New York City to the leafy, wealthy suburb of Weston about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the northeast so his children could get some fresh air.

“The family's had a great life," he said. "The kids grew up great and incredibly happy about everything.”

Richards and his wife, model and actress Patti Hansen, have two adult children. He also has two children with ex-wife Anita Pallenberg. Another child with Pallenberg, Tara, died from sudden infant death syndrome in 1976.

Lamont noted Richards' support of local organizations that serve people with disabilities including SPHERE, an education, recreation and arts group, and The Prospector Theater, which operates a movie theater and online popcorn business.

“Keith Richards is an amazing member of our community, and we’re so proud that he’s here,” Lamont said. “And I’m so proud for the opportunity to give him this award in excellence.”

The Democratic governor also joked that Richards is one of his "top political advisers," through his music. Lamont played snippets of Stones' songs including "Start Me Up" — saying it was an inspiration for helping small businesses — and "You Can't Always Get What You Want" — his answer to state lawmakers' requests to increase the budget, he said.

The award medallion was designed by a Connecticut state trooper, Danny Carvalho, to which Richards may have raised an eyebrow during his earlier, hard-partying days. A fashion designer from Enfield, Justin Haynes, designed the ribbon attached to the medallion.

The Westport Library's executive director, William Harmer, had an extra gift he presented to Richards, one Harmer said was more prestigious than a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame or a personal parking space in Times Square: a Westport Library card.

Richards has an affinity for libraries, calling them a great and publicly owned equalizer in society.

“Without our books and without knowing things, and without their special meaning — this is not movies,” he said. “This is not somebody drawing you images or anything. This is a book, and you have the movie in your head. And it’s very important that we keep our books unburnt.”

Richards is considered one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time. He is a founding member of the Rolling Stones, which formed in 1962 as a blues band and gained popularity with original songs including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Gimme Shelter" and "Sympathy for the Devil." He also has released solo recordings and ones with other artists.

