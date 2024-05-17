Jason Aldean honors Toby Keith in moving tribute at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

In one of the most anticipated performances of the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, Jason Aldean lit up the stage in a moving tribute to the late Toby Keith.

He gave the crowd an emotional, acoustic performance of Keith's classic “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” as the audience sang along, and Keith's family watched from the crowd.

Across his career, Keith took home 14 ACM Awards, twice winning the top prize of entertainer of the year. He died in February at age 62, following a diagnosis of stomach cancer.

The 59th annual ACM Awards are broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas with host Reba McEntire.

Earlier in the evening, Luke Combs – the most nominated artist of the night, with eight -- took home single of the year for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Last year, Chapman's 1988 song won song of the year at the Country Music Awards for Combs' cover, making her the first Black songwriter to win in the category.

Male artist of the year went to Chris Stapleton. “There’s so many great guys in that category and I’m happy just to be included in this company,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Performances hit fast and furious at the ACMs: Jelly Roll launched into a rocking rendition of his new song “Liar,” followed closely by Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan — doing her song “Mountain with a View” into his viral hit, “Stick Season.”

Tigirlily Gold did “I Tried A Ring On,” Texas-born Cody Johnson brought his “Dirt Cheap,” and Miranda Lambert debuted her new single “Wranglers.”

Kane Brown did a moving cover of “Georgia On My Mind.” Thomas Rhett did “Beautiful As You,” and everyone’s favorite couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, brought the lovely “Purple Irises” to the ACM stage.

Lainey Wilson opened the show with a cover of Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas," flawlessly jumping into her new single, "Hang Tight Honey." Afterward, Clay Walker and Randy Travis presented Jordan Davis with song of the year for his ubiquitous country radio hit "Next Thing You Know."

“First off, I want to thank the fans for loving this song,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I love songwriting because of songs that won song of the year, so to be holding this right now is crazy.”

Dan and Shay and Old Dominion took home the prize for duo and group of the year, respectively.

More is yet to come: Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne, Stapleton and McEntire will also perform during the telecast.

The 2024 ACM Awards are being livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live.

