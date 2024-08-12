Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Miley Cyrus and more to be honored as Disney Legends at ceremony

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Disney bestowed “legends” status on 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.

The honorees, who the company says have had a “significant impact” on Disney’s legacy, include director James Cameron, iconic film composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, among several others.

This year's class of Disney Legends was inducted into the company's version of the hall of fame in a ceremony Sunday at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as a part of the D23 fan convention. Ryan Seacrest hosted the show, which will be available to stream Monday on Disney+.

Ford, who was the first to accept the award, called himself an “assistant storyteller," noting the many contributions of his collaborators to his career. He got emotional as he thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger, who presented him with the award, for his professional guidance and friendship.

The "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor will have his signature and handprints done up again more than 20 years after he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The revered actor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World."

Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Foster joined forces to present Curtis with her award. Foster said her “bestie” was “inventive, fearless and full of surprises" before bestowing old-fashioned Mickey Mouse ears upon Curtis.

“Legends aren't born, they're created,” Curtis said. “They're created and nurtured and taught and educated and then they make art and then we connect.”

Curtis has appeared in her share of projects under The Walt Disney Studios banner, from "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" to "You Again." She is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel of the fan-favorite movie "Freaky Friday," opposite Lohan. Curtis and Lohan surprised fans at Friday's D23 presentation and shared a first look at "Freakier Friday."

ABC talk show host and mainstay Ripa reunited with her former co-host Seacrest as he introduced her to accept her honor. Her career at the television network spans over 30 years and she now hosts "Live with Kelly and Mark" with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“It is a very rare thing, anybody can tell you in this industry, to be employed consistently in this industry, but to be employed by the same company for 34 years is my great good fortune," Ripa said. "I owe everything to Disney."

Cyrus, who rose to fame after starring in the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana" in 2006, is the youngest recipient of the Legends honor. Following her time on the sitcom, Cyrus has had a long-running career in music, winning her first Grammy Award in February.

Bassett, who appeared in "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was also honored. Bassett also stars in ABC's "9-1-1."

James L. Brooks, known for co-creating “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Simpsons,” also joined the starry club, along with Williams, known for the scores of the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, among many others.

Disney also honored six behind-the-scenes creatives who have contributed to groundbreaking films, art and Disney experiences.

Those honorees include Colleen Atwood, an Oscar-winning costume designer, Mark Henn, a prominent animator; Steve Ditko, the late comics artist known for characters such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange; Frank Oz, a noted puppeteer and filmmaker; Martha Blanding, a longtime manager at The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland, and Joe Rohde, a former Disney Imagineer.

Previous Disney Legends include Elton John, Steve Jobs, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Robert Downey Jr. and Whoopi Goldberg. They are among more than 300 honorees since the program’s inception in 1987.

