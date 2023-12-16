Entertainment

'General Hospital' actors win supporting honors at 50th annual Daytime Emmys

Robert Gossett accepts the award for outstanding performance by a supporting actor in a daytime drama series for "General Hospital" during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two “General Hospital” actors have won supporting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The late Sonya Eddy won Friday night for her role as no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the venerable ABC show. She died last December at age 55 from an infection after surgery.

Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford, claimed the supporting actor trophy. He also won last year in the guest performer category for the same role.

The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas is the first major awards show to return since the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes ended. It was pushed back from its scheduled June date.

To celebrate the awards' golden anniversary, the previous winner of a category was paired with a long-ago winner as presenters. Attendees sat at tables spread out in a ballroom at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

