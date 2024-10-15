Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Jake E. Lee, a former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, was shot and wounded multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police said in an emailed statement that the victim was shot around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, and the police department said its investigation was ongoing into the shooting, which took place in a neighborhood about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Strip.

A representative for Lee confirmed the shooting in a statement, adding that Lee was conscious and “is expected to fully recover.”

“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time,” the statement read.

The representative, Amanda Cagan, said the shooting happened as Lee was walking his dog.

“By the grace of God, no major organs were hit, he’s fully responsive, and expected to make a full recovery,” Tim Heyne, manager for Lee’s rock band Red Dragon Cartel, told The Associated Press.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, and raised in San Diego, the 67-year-old Lee played guitar in several bands in the glam metal scene of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the 1980s, including an early version of Ratt.

He joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1982 and would remain until 1987, playing on albums including 1983’s “Bark at the Moon.” He later played in the metal band Badlands and released a pair of solo albums. He most recently led Red Dragon Cartel.

