From exclusive events to concerts: Stars and athletes plan to flock Las Vegas for Super Bowl events

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Las Vegas will be flooded with so many pre- Super Bowl events that Shaquille O'Neal lowered the prices to his popular carnival-themed " Shaq's Fun House. "

Instead of raising the rate, O'Neal decided to offer potential attendees more bang for their buck to the NBA legend's sixth annual event planned for Friday in Sin City. He made the decision to lower the rates after purchasing an expensive suite at the Formula One that cost nearly five times more than normal to watch the racing event in Las Vegas last year.

"We're not going to do that to the people," said O'Neal, who said the going rate for Fun House starts at $99 but will increase as the event nears. He'll bring back Lil Wayne, Diplo and himself under his name DJ Diesel to perform during his over-the-top festival — which features several attractions including a Ferris wheel, circus performers and premium bar.

"We could've done $200, $250 or $300," said O'Neal whose event will take place XS Nightclub at the Wynn — a hotel that will host Rob Gronkowski 's Gronk Beach in Encore on Saturday afternoon and Sports Illustrated's The Party in XS Nightclub later that night. "But I don't like taking advantage of people. We want to have the best party with the best rides, performers and just hanging out."

Along with O'Neal's event, the days leading up to the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will include concerts from some of the biggest stars including Travis Scott, Green Day, Killer Mike, Kelly Clarkson, Ice Spice, Future and David Guetta. The week will include some comedy too.

Here's a look at some of the invite-only and public events during a busy Super Bowl week:

FANATICS PARTY

Michael Rubin is known for his exclusive summer-time bashes in the Hamptons — which bring out stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Kendall Jenner.

Now, Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, will host his invite-only daytime event at Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan the day before the Super Bowl. His event will feature performances by Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers, Ice Spice, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fabolous, Ludacris, Ne-Yo and Kid Laroi.

MADDEN BOWL

After Killer Mike collected three Grammys during his arrest-shortened night, the Atlanta-based rapper is expected to be one of the performers at the EA Sports' The Madden Bowl.

Rock group Green Day will headline the Friday night event at House of Blues. It will also feature Big Boi of OutKast and Breland.

“Las Vegas isn't ready for the show we're about to bring,” Big Boi said.

In addition to the music performances, the event will include the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series in front of a live audience — where two of the world's best players will travel to Las Vegas for their share of the $1 million prize pool and title of Ultimate Madden Bowl champion.

COMEDY JAM

Kevin Hart and O'Neal's production companies will hold a star-studded, stand-up comedy showcase.

Actor Deon Cole will host the two-night show called the All Star Comedy Jam with performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks and Aida Rodriguez. The event will be held inside the Resorts World Theatre' 5,000-capacity venue on Friday and Saturday night.

GOSPEL CELEBRATION

Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold will help bring the gospel to Sin City.

The stars of the CBS show "The Neighborhood" will host the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at the Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday night. The lineup includes some of gospel's best from Earth, Wind & Fire, Mary Mary,Kirk Franklin, Robin Thicke and the NFL Players Choir including Tully Banta-Cain and Bryan Scott, who played in the league.

“I want people to feel empowered walking away from this show," Arnold said. “You should never walk way feeling drained. You should walk way feeling loved.”

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, a former NFL player, will receive the Lifetime of Inspiration award. He will be the sixth person to receive the honor the show's 25-year history.

Previous recipients include Tony Dungy,Ray Lewis, Tim Brown, Troy Vincent and Deion Sanders.

GRONK BEACH

Despite being retired, Rob Gronkowski keeps making his presence felt during the NFL's championship week.

The four-time Super Bowl winner — who views himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” the day before the big game. The beach-themed party will feature a performance by DJ Afrojack.

“It's all about going there and having a good time. Just losing your mind in a great and positive way," Gronkowski said. “You can dance free, be yourself freely and just enjoy yourself with great company around you.”

Like O'Neal's Fun House, Gronkowski placed his tickets starting at $74.

BILLY IDOL

Instead of riding his motorcycle on Super Bowl Sunday, Billy Idol will be strolling on stage a few hours before kick off to perform during a pre-game concert.

The legendary British rocker will perform Sunday just outside Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL's two best teams face off. He's expected to perform a 35-minute set on two different stages at On Location's Club 67 and Touchdown Club in front of nearly 9,000 guests.

Idol said he's stoked about the setup being arranged by One Location — a premium hospitality provider of the NFL. The hospitality company offers various packages including Idol's performance, attendance at NFL Honors and postgame field access.

MALUMA & SIRIUSXM

Colombian superstar Maluma will take his vibrant Latin music vibes into Las Vegas with the help of SiriusXM.

Maluma will headline a special concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Thursday night for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. He's expected to perform songs from his latest album “Don Juan” including "Según Quién” and “COCO LOCO” along with other fan favorites such as “Hawái.”

MORE, MORE, MORE

Future and David Guetta are expected to perform at the invite-only h.wood Homecoming Weekend pop up bash on Friday followed by another show with Jack Harlow and Kaytranada performer the next night at a custom venue on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Wynn. On Saturday night, Zach Bryan will headline the Bud Light Backyard Tour.

Tiësto will headline a show at LIV at Fontainebleau on Saturday while 21 Savage and 50 Cent are expected to perform the same night.

On Sunday, Guy Fieri will host his Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, a free and family-friendly event that he expects will draw more than 10,000. Diplo will perform.

GQ will hold Super Bowl party Friday at the The Nomad Library and sports agent Leigh Steinberg will host an event Saturday morning at Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel.

