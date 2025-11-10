Everything you need to know about the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards. Here's how to watch

NEW YORK — The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards are right around the corner, which means it is time to get those viewing party plans in action. Allow us to help.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the 2025 Latin Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

When do the Latin Grammys start and how can I watch?

The 26th annual Latin Grammy Awards return to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 13. Last year's ceremony was held in Miami, when the Latin Recording Academy is headquartered.

The Latin Grammys will broadcast live on TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms — Univision, UNIMÁS, ViX and Galavisión — beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. An hourlong pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Like the Grammys, the majority of the Latin Grammys are handed out during the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony, which precedes the telecast.

The Associated Press will host a livestream of the Latin Grammys red carpet beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and APNews.

Who is performing at the Latin Grammys?

Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Karol G, Marco Antonio Solís, Chuwi, Fuerza Regida and its singer Jesús Ortiz Paz will all perform.

But that's not all: Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Ivan Cornejo, DannyLux, Gloria Estefan, Kakalo, Carín León, Liniker, Morat and Los Tigres del Norte will also hit the stage, as well as the Latin Grammy's 2025 Person of the Year, Raphael.

Who is hosting the Latin Grammys?

The dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer and musician Roselyn Sánchez will host. This marks Sánchez's eighth time hosting the awards.

What's new at the 2025 Latin Grammys?

There is a new field in 2025, for visual media, and two new categories: music for visual media and roots song.

The former will recognize original music for movies, TV shows, video games and other visual media. For a project to participate in this category, it must feature Latin rhythms or be composed by someone of Ibero American descent.

The roots award will go to the songwriters of new, unpublished recordings that reflect the traditions and roots of various communities, cultures, or social groups, especially those of Hispanic American origin, whether in Spanish, Portuguese or Indigenous languages or dialects.

The best urban/urban fusion performance category also has a new name, and its criteria has also changed. Now, remixes are eligible only if the original version of the song was released within the same eligibility year. The required percentage of urban elements has increased from 51% to 60% to qualify in this category.

Who is nominated for the Latin Grammys?

Who else but Bad Bunny leads the nominations with 12. He dethroned producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera — known for his work with Bad Bunny as well as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — who previously topped the list in 2023 and 2024 with 13 and 9 nominations, respectively.

Don’t cry for him, though: Barrera is tied with Argentinian hip-hop duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso for the second most nominations. They have 10 each.

In addition to Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are also nominated in the album of the year category, which is rounded out by Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Vicente García, Joaquina, Natalia Lafourcade, Carín León, Liniker, Elena Rose and Alejandro Sanz.

Both Bad Bunny and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are nominated twice in the record of the year category, which also features artists Lafourcade, Sanz, Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia, Zoe Gotusso, Karol G and Liniker.

The best new artist category nominees are Alleh, Annasofia, Yerai Cortés, Juliane Gamboa, Camila Guevara, Isadora, Alex Luna, Paloma Morphy, Sued Nunes and Ruzzi.

What is the relationship between the Latin Grammys and the Grammys?

In an interview with The Associated Press last year, Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud likened the Recording Academy — the governing body behind the Grammys — and the Latin Recording Academy to sister organizations.

“Or maybe even mother and daughter,” he laughed. “The basis is the same: We are membership-based organizations for music creators and music professionals. So, we’re celebrating musical excellence. We have the exact DNA. Our entire process is a Grammy process.”

While the Grammys focus on the U.S. market, he said the Latin Grammys have different global considerations. “Our voting process is, I would say, identical, but it has some adjustments for the international component that we have that they don’t.”

However, the relationship between the Grammys and the Latin Grammys will grow even closer in 2026. Last week, the Recording Academy announced that all Latin Grammy voting members were invited to join the Recording Academy as part of its 2025 new member class.

