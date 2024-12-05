ESPN will have content on Disney+ with dedicated section

Entertainment

By JOE REEDY
By JOE REEDY

ESPN is continuing its transition into more direct-to-consumer offerings and being more accessible with Wednesday's launch of Disney+.

The ESPN expansion with its own section onto Disney+ follows the launch of Hulu on Disney+ earlier this year.

Those who subscribe to a bundle package with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be able to access all their content in one location. Disney+ standalone subscribers will gain access to ESPN+ content — which is mostly college football and basketball — along with some access to premium live events.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said this is just another step toward the network launching its own direct-to-consumer product — called Flagship — in the Fall of 2025.

“We're hoping can attract the casual sports fan and then once we launch Flagship, try to attract them to that," Pitaro said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “It will also help us being on Disney+ to get data on viewing experiences."

Standalone Disney+ subscribers will be able to see some live ESPN events, including five NBA games on Christmas Day and Day 1 of the Australian Open.

The “Monday Night Football” alternate broadcast during Monday night’s Cincinnati Bengals-Dallas Cowboys game featuring The Simpsons, as well as the “Dunk the Halls” NBA alternate broadcast during the San Antonio Spurs-New York Knicks game, were already slated for Disney+.

