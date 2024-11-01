Dodgers' World Series-ending win averages 18.6 million; series averages 15.81 million for 5 games

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Dodgers' 8-7 victory over the Yankees in Game 5 for their eighth World Series title and second in five years averaged 18.6 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming, according to Nielsen.

That is the most-watched game in the Fall Classic since Game 7 in 2019 when the Washington Nationals’ victory over the Houston Astros averaged 23.22 million.

The series averaged 15.81 million, its best performance since 2017 when Houston's victory over the Dodgers in seven games averaged 18.93 million.

Its also quite a turnaround from last year, when the Texas Rangers;' title over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games averaged a record-low 9.11 million.

The audience Wednesday peaked at 21.27 million from 11:15-11:30 p.m. EDT.

The game had a 21.1 rating and 55 share in Los Angeles and 14.8 rating and 39 share in New York.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the audience viewing it at the time.

