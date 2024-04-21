Entertainment

Conductor Andrew Davis dies at 80, headed Lyric Opera of Chicago and orchestras on 3 continents

By RONALD BLUM

Obit-Andrew-Davis FILE - Conductor Andrew Davis, right, raises his arms as he takes a bow, accompanied by Renee Fleming, and Peter Rose, center, during the final dress rehearsal of Richard Strauss's "Capriccio" in the Metropolitan Opera at New York's Lincoln Center, March 25, 2011. Davis, the acclaimed British conductor who was music director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and orchestras on three continents, has died, Saturday, April 20, 2024. He was 80. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file) (Richard Drew/AP)

By RONALD BLUM

Andrew Davis, an acclaimed British conductor who was music director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and orchestras on three continents, has died. He was 80.

Davis died Saturday at Rusk Institute in Chicago from leukemia, his manager, Jonathan Brill of Opus 3 Artists, said Sunday.

Davis had been managing the disease for between 1 1/2 and 2 years, but it became acute shortly after his 80th birthday on Feb. 2.

Davis was music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1975-88 and Britain's Glyndebourne Festival from 1988-2000; chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra from 1989-2000; then music director of the Lyric Opera from 2000-21.

He conducted the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America in workshops last summer, then at New York's Carnegie Hall and on tour.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!