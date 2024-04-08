Entertainment

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

By MARIA SHERMAN

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Jelly Roll accepts the Best New Artist Pop & Country Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

