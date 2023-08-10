Entertainment

Children's author Dav Pilkey has shameless title for next 'Dog Man' book, 'The Scarlet Shedder'

Books - Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder This cover image released by Scholastic shows artwork from "Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder" by Dav Pilkey to be published worldwide on March 19, 2024. (Scholastic via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — With apologies to Nathaniel Hawthorne and admirers of “The Scarlet Letter,” Dav Pilkey has a shameless name for the next installment of his multi-million selling “Dog Man” children's books series about a canine superhero: “Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder," to be published March 19.

Woof.

“Dog Man started out as a character I created when I was in second grade, but the series has evolved into a love letter to my parents," Pilkey said in a statement released Thursday by Scholastic. "Looking back as a kid growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, my parents, who were my best advocates, let me choose whatever books I wanted to read — with no judgment. Their support and love was life-changing and helped me to become the reader, author, and illustrator that I am today.”

Previous “Dog Man” titles, or pet names, include “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties,” “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” and “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls.” Pilkey's series has been adapted into a stage musical and a film version is planned.

Meanwhile, the “Dog Man” spinoff “Cat Kid Comic Club” goes on, with “Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers” scheduled for November.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!