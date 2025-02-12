'Cable Cowboy' John Malone has a memoir out in September

NEW YORK — (AP) — The billionaire media pioneer known as "The Cable Cowboy" has written a memoir. John Malone 's "Born to Be Wired" will be published Sept 2.

“Over a lifetime of business deals, the most valuable currency has been relationships,” Malone, who turns 84 next month, said in a statement Wednesday released by Simon & Schuster. “This book is about the people who changed my thinking, the hard-won lessons that nearly broke me, and strategies that helped me navigate chaos and carve my own path to success.”

Malone's career ranges from his early initiatives to wire the country for cable to chairing the Liberty Media empire that at various times has included Sirius XM Radio Inc, Formula One, Live Nation, Discovery Channel and QVC. He is also known as one of the country's biggest landowners and for his involvement with Warner Bros. Discovery and other companies.

“Though millions of us have been touched by the technologies and content Malone made possible, this is the first time he tells his story in his own words,” Simon & Schuster's statement reads in part.

“In 'Born to be Wired, Malone celebrates the titans he’s encountered along the way, including Rupert Murdoch of News Corp, Ted Turner of CNN, Barry Diller of IAC, Reed Hastings of Netflix and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta.”

