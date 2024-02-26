Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to record an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on Monday while he's in New York for a campaign event with donors, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Biden's chat with the host of the NBC show “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was confirmed by a person familiar with the president's plans who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Going into this year's presidential election, Biden is trying to find additional ways to reach out to voters, having largely avoided White House press conferences and on-the-record sit-downs with text reporters. Biden also avoided the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview.

Meyers has taken frequent jabs at former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

During his first three years as president, Biden has given 33 news conferences, the fewest in that time span since Ronald Reagan, according to Martha Kumar, a Towson University professor emeritus and expert on presidents and the press. Biden has given just 86 interviews, significantly less than the 422 given by Barack Obama during his first three years.

The New York Post first reported that Meyers was interviewing the president.

