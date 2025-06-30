BBC says it should have pulled livestream of rap group Bob Vylan over 'antisemitism'

LONDON — (AP) — The BBC says it should have pulled a livestream of rap group Bob Vylan’s performance at Glastonbury Festival over “antisemitic” chants against Israeli troops.

The British broadcaster has come under heavy criticism for broadcasting the rap punk duo’s performance Saturday, when rapper Bobby Vylan led crowds attending the U.K.’s largest summer music festival in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF,” the Israel Defense Forces.

The BBC said Monday that it “respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.”

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” it said.

