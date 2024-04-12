Agent at Bad Bunny-led firm has certification revoked by MLB Players Association

NEW YORK — (AP) — A baseball agent at Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports firm has lost his certification with the Major League Baseball Players Association.

The union declined to comment Friday on the reason for its decision to strip William Arroyo of his right to represent MLB players.

“At Rimas Sports, we uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity of our industry," the agency said in a statement Friday. "Out of respect for an ongoing process within the context of the MLBPA agent regulations, we will refrain from making any comments at this time. We remain committed to continue serving our clients with excellence.”

Arroyo declined comment for now but said he would have something to say soon.

The decision is subject to an appeal before a member of the American Arbitration Association, according to the union's agent regulations.

Rimas' clients include New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and infielder Ronny Mauricio, New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza, Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and Washington outfielder Eddie Rosario.

Bad Bunny is one of the top-selling artists in the world whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The three-time Grammy winner launched Rimas Sports in April of 2023.

ESPN first reported the revocation, citing anonymous sources who said other agents had alleged improper benefits provided to players.

