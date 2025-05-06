A$AP Rocky confirms baby No. 3 with Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala

NEW YORK — (AP) — At a historic edition of the Met Gala with tons of news-making moments, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again stole the show.

The power couple is expecting their third child, the rapper A$AP Rocky revealed.

“It feels amazing, you know,” gala co-chair A$AP Rocky told reporters who congratulated him Monday after outlets reported the couple was expecting their third child. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

TMZ reported earlier Monday that Rihanna and the rapper were expecting their third child.

A representative for Rihanna didn’t immediately return The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Photos taken of the singer Monday walking in New York showed her with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Rihanna hasn’t yet walked the Met Gala carpet.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless,” Rocky told the AP. “Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

The couple announced their last pregnancy in a similarly starry way: At the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna emerged on stage for her halftime performance with baby bump on full display. Their son Riot Rose was born later that year.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

Rocky is one of the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs of the menswear-theme event tied to the museum's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. " But his attendance at this year's Met Gala wasn't always a sure bet. That announcement came a couple months before the opening of his trial on firearms charges in Los Angeles. Rocky was ultimately found not guilty in mid-February.

At his trial, he showed his eye for fashion. He sported tailored suits and luxury labels throughout the proceedings. Yves Saint Laurent even put out press releases directing attention to his high-fashion court attire. He was clad in a pinstripe Saint Laurent suit for the verdict.

He’s collaborated with several designers and brands on shoes, sunglasses and clothing collections. In December, he was honored with the Cultural Innovator Award at the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards.

AP journalists Maria Sherman and Mallika Sen contributed to this report.

