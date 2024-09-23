Entertainment

The 2025 Tony Awards set June 8 ceremony date at Radio City Music Hall

By MARK KENNEDY

Theater-Tony Awards FILE - A view of the stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By MARK KENNEDY

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fans of Broadway, circle this date: This season's Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Musical.

Producers of the show announced the date and location Monday. For the last few years, the telecast has bounced around the city — two years ago originating from the United Palace Theatre, in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, and this year at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Square.

Radio City can seat 6,000 people and has in the past been the long-time home of the awards.

The host will be revealed later.

The 2025 awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Getting buzz from appearing on the telecast can dictate a show’s future, both on Broadway and on tour.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!