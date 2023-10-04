Entertainment

The 2024 Tony Awards set June 16 ceremony with a new location at Lincoln Center

Theater - Tony Awards FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York. This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 16 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By MARK KENNEDY

NEW YORK — (AP) — Theater fans, mark your calendars: This season's Tony Awards will take place on June 16 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

Producers of the show announced the date and new location Wednesday. Last year, the telecast was broadcast from the United Palace Theatre, in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, many miles from Times Square and the theater district.

Next year's location — the David H. Koch Theater — is the home of New York City Ballet and in the same sprawling building complex as Lincoln Square Theater, which houses the Broadway venue Beaumont Theater.

The Tony eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is April 25, and nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced April 30.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

