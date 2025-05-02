Contests

Win Tickets to see Riley Green in OKC!

Riley Green

Enter to win four tickets to see Riley Green BEFORE you can buy them this weekend! He will be live at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on November 21st!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 2nd, 2025 and ends May 4th, 2025 at 11:59am CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

