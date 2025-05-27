Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Rt 66 AAA Road Fest!

Enter below to win a family four pack of tickets to this wildly fun, family friendly event!

The AAA Rt 66 Road Fest opens June 21st and runs through June 22nd at the Sage Net Center at Expo Square. It is a one-of-a-kind celebration and allows attendees to step into The Journey, a conglomeration of historical markers and references, attractions, characters, and the fun associated with one of America’s most enduring treasures. Experience and explore the 2,400-plus miles and a 100-year history of the Route itself – captured in an exhibit space of more than 100,000 square feet.

Highlights include:

Route 66 authors and legends Michael Wallis, Jim Hinckley, Joe Sonderman, Jim Ross & Shellee Graham

Joey Madia portraying Cyrus Avery. The Father of The Mother Road

Jennifer Rogers (Will Rogers’ great-granddaughter) with a trick roping exhibition

Live music performed by some of Oklahoma’s hottest performers, including the Red Dirt Rangers, Annie Ellicott, Weston Horn and more

See the entire line up on the Presentation Stage.

