Amazon customers in Florida got a surprise when they opened the package that arrived on their doorstep.

They ordered four plastic storage bins, but the containers came with 65 pounds of marijuana.

“We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon,” the customer told WFTV, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

When she and her fiancé needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27-gallon storage totes.

But when they arrived to their Orlando home, the couple knew something didn't feel right.

"They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” she said.

The marijuana was in boxes inside the totes and as soon as they opened the boxes, they were hit with a strong odor.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief,” the customer said.

Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation.

It had been shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

"We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days,” the customer said.

The couple said that after going back and forth with Amazon mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

They eventually received an email giving them a $150 gift card with the message, "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

The customers said what they wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.



"There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean, this could have turned into a worst-case scenario," one of the customers told WFTV.

Orlando police said there have been no arrests, but they are still actively investigating the case.

Amazon sent a statement saying its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement officials to investigate the case.