An Uber driver might have earned nearly $1,000 with one drive.

Brent Pfieffer received a notification on his cellphone on Sunday night about passengers requesting a pickup at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Soon after accepting the request, Pfieffer got a phone call from one of the customers.

“They said, ‘I have an issue here. I need these people delivered to Nashville, Tennessee,’” Pfieffer told WFAA.

The customers were travelers from China who had arrived in Texas on Sunday morning. Their connecting flight to Nashville had been delayed multiple times before it was finally canceled.

“The next flight they could get on wasn’t until Monday afternoon,” Pfieffer told WFAA. “And they had a business meeting at noon Monday they had to be at.”

The passengers piled into Pfieffer’s SUV, and the group rode 11.5 hours to Nashville, covering 650 miles.

“We had a few stops on the way,” Pfieffer said. “They spoke enough broken English [so] we could converse. They were in a good mood. They were upset they didn't have their bags and didn't get the flight, but other than that it was a fun ride.”

Pfieffer said Uber still hasn’t processed the fare but he estimates he’ll receive about $800 from the ride after Uber claims its share of the fare. He also negotiated gas expenses with the customers.

The ride is believed to be one of the longest Uber drives completed.

