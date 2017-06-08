Listen Live
Technology
Will your iPhone or iPad get Apple’s latest iOS update?
Close

Will your iPhone or iPad get Apple’s latest iOS update?

Will your iPhone or iPad get Apple’s latest iOS update?
Photo Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Apple's Greg Joswiak speaks about the iPad Pro during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Will your iPhone or iPad get Apple’s latest iOS update?

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Apple is constantly updating its products with fun features, but its next revamp may not make it to all of its gadgets. 

>> Read more trending news

The latest version of the company’s operating system, iOS 11, drops in September and includes an augmented reality app, the ability to use two apps at once and a few other facets.

RELATED: Here's what people think about the leaked alleged iPhone 8 design 

But which devices will get the update?

If you purchased your product after 2013, you’re likely in good standing. But double check below to be sure.

iOS 11 is compatible with the following:

  • iPhone 5S and newer
  • Any iPad Air
  • Any iPad Pro
  • iPad mini2 and newer
  • 2017 iPad 
  • 6th generation iPod

RELATED: 7 hidden iPhone tricks you probably never knew about 

That means devices excluded above, such as the iPhone 5C or earlier, will remain on iOS 10 but don’t jump for joy just yet. Every iOS 11 feature may not come to all products listed. 

RELATED: 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' feature coming to iPhone iOS 11

The feature that allows you to view two apps at once will only be available for iPads not iPad minis, and apps that depend on a stylus require an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

Learn more about the upcoming operation system and its new components at CNET. 

  • Melania and Barron Trump set to move to White House next week
    Melania and Barron Trump set to move to White House next week
    The school year is over, and now First Lady Melania Trump will be moving to the White House. The Trumps had said all along the reason why Melania stayed in New York was that they wanted son Barron to finish up school first, before making the move. And now, reports say she and Barron will be moving to the White House next week. Her parents will still be in New York though, so some are speculating that she may still make frequent trips to the Big Apple. You can read more about this story here.
  • Highlights from testimony of former FBI Director James Comey
    Almost a month after he was fired by President Donald Trump as FBI Director, James Comey had a chance to tell his side of the story, as he answered questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, any possible links to the Trump Campaign, and why he Comey thought he had been fired from his post. Here are some of the highlights: 1. Comey says White House lied, defamed FBI. Asked about his firing, Comey said he was confused by the ‘shifting explanations’ from the Trump Administration, but now is convinced that the President did get rid of him in the hopes of reining in the Russia investigation. Comey said the President basically tried to defame him, “and more importantly the FBI,” by claiming that Comey had little support inside the agency. Comey: “Those were lies, plain and simple” regarding administration saying FBI was in disarray, poorly led and had lost confidence in leader pic.twitter.com/87wCEBaHbb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017 2. Comey wrote memos because of worries about Trump. The former FBI chief said he started writing down details of his conversations after his first meeting with President-Elect Trump in January. Comey was blunt about the reason for that, saying he was worried that Mr. Trump might lie about the details of their conversations. Comey said he did not take such precautions in his few meetings with President Barack Obama. Comey on why he documented Trump meeting: “I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting” https://t.co/WawXfh1AGS — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017 3. Comey says Russia meddling is real – not fake news. Comey also rebuked the President’s characterization of the Russia probe, telling Senators that Russia’s interference in 2016 is real. “It’s not a close call, that happened – that’s about as un-fake as you can possibly get,” Comey said at one point during the hearing. Comey also clearly said he felt like he was fired because of the Russia probe. Comey: 'There should be no fuzz on this whatsoever. The Russians interfered in our election during the 2016 cycle.' https://t.co/BrgZGwHnQq pic.twitter.com/ulDmeeIkal — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017 4. Comey leaked his own memo, and hoped for a special counsel. One of the most straight forward admissions in the hearing was when Comey acknowledged that he had leaked one of his memos about a meeting with President Trump. Comey said he gave the material to a friend – who is a law professor at Columbia University – and had him share it with the New York Times. Comey also flatly said one of his goals was to spur calls for a special counsel to be appointed. Comey says he asked a friend to share memo, 'because I thought that might prompt appointment of a special counsel.' https://t.co/8Z6JSo4whF — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017 5. Comey admits he did not push back against Trump in person. Republicans repeatedly asked Comey why he didn’t stand up to Trump, and just tell him to his face that he was doing something unacceptable. Comey admitted under questioning that he had never threatened to resign. “I was so stunned by the conversation,” Comey said about Mr. Trump’s indication that he hoped the probe of Michael Flynn would be “let go.” Comey refused to say whether he thought the President’s comments amounted to obstruction of justice. 'The reason I keep saying his words is, I took it as a direction,' #JamesComey on why he repeated what Pres. Trump said about Flynn pic.twitter.com/irDWLBdKIp — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017 6. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” Comey said he didn’t know if President Trump has recordings of their conversations, but he said he sure hoped there did exist. The former FBI Director said the possibility of how tapes might help his argument struck him in the middle of the night. “Holy cow, there might be tapes,” Comey related his thoughts. “And if there are tapes, it’s not just my word against his on the direction to get rid of the Flynn investigation,” Comey said, referring to what President Trump said to him about the Michael Flynn probe. Comey: “Release all the tapes. I’m good with it.” https://t.co/FbmTfZFI1g — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017 7. Was there Trump-Russia collusion? Comey refused to answer questions from Republicans about this matter, saying the question of collusion must be answered by the special counsel investigation. The FBI Director did say that – after an initial briefing on the Russia investigation – President Trump had never asked him any questions about the Russia probe, in terms of what the Russians had done. Sen. Cotton: Do you believe Pres. Trump colluded with Russia?Comey: “That’s a question that will be answered by the investigation, I think” pic.twitter.com/9U9iY2Ntzq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017 8. Is Trump under investigation now? Multiple times, Comey said that President Trump had not been under direct investigation as of his firing almost one month ago. But it wasn’t clear whether some of the questions about the conversations between Mr. Trump and Comey would come under the review of the special counsel investigation. Sen. Collins: 'Was the president under investigation during the time of your dismissal on May 9th?' Comey: 'No.' https://t.co/fini2oyhC8 pic.twitter.com/AdDrqCGmDO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017 9. Questions about Clinton email investigation. As he did in a previous hearing, Comey publicly questioned the impartiality of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch when it came to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails from her time as Secretary of State. Comey revealed that Lynch had asked him – during Congressional testimony – to acknowledge that there was a “matter” being reviewed, but not use the word “investigation.” Comey also again said the optics of the tarmac meeting between Lynch and former President Clinton were not helpful for the email probe. Sen. Cotton: Do you believe Pres. Trump colluded with Russia?Comey: “That’s a question that will be answered by the investigation, I think” pic.twitter.com/9U9iY2Ntzq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017 10. Special counsel not needed for Clinton email probe. In answering questions about the Clinton email investigation, Comey said he never considered calling for a special counsel for that probe – even with his concerns about Attorney General Lynch – simply because there was “no case there” against Clinton. Comey says it would have been “unfair” to call for special counsel in Clinton email investigation “because I knew there was no case there” pic.twitter.com/LcdITeDZ8Q — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017
  • Abstinence only sex ed advocate gets top HHS post 
    Abstinence only sex ed advocate gets top HHS post 
    A prominent leader of the abstinence-only sex education movement has been appointed to a senior position at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joining several other social conservative activists in the leadership ranks at HHS. Valerie Huber, named this week as chief of staff for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, had served since 2007 as leader of the National Abstinence Education Association, which recently renamed itself as Ascend. She previously served as abstinence education coordinator for the state of Ohio, overseeing abstinence programs serving over 100,000 students annually. Over the years, Huber established herself as one of the leading advocates of programs that stress the benefits of sexual abstinence, as opposed to comprehensive programs that include instruction about contraception. She has been particularly critical of the federally funded Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program created while Barack Obama was president and now targeted for elimination by President Donald Trump's administration. 'The healthiest message for youth is one that gives youth the skills and information to avoid the risks of teen sex, not merely reduce them,' Huber wrote in an article last October. 'This is the kind of message we give to youth when we encourage them not to smoke, to exercise more, and to avoid underage drinking.
  • Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here
    Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here
    Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his interactions with President Donald Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Here is a timeline of the events that led to Thursday’s testimony: June 2013 President Barack Obama appoints Comey to head the FBI. He succeeds Robert Mueller.  August 2015 The FBI confirms it is investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she headed the State Department.  July 2, 2016 Clinton is interviewed by FBI agents for more than three hours. July 5, 2016 Comey holds a press conference to say that while he feels Clinton's handling of classified information was 'extremely careless,” he will not be recommending charges against Clinton. The next day, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that she accepts the FBI recommendation and will not bring charges against Clinton for mishandling confidential information. July 7, 2016 Comey appears before a House committee to defend his decision not to charge Clinton. Oct. 28, 2016 Days before the presidential election, Comey announces that more State Department emails have been discovered on the laptop of former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner. Weiner is married to Huma Abedin, a long-time Clinton aide. Comey says those emails are related to the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server. Nov. 6, 2016 Comey announces that the emails have been reviewed and that while there are a few that had not been seen before, the decision not to prosecute Clinton stands. Nov. 8, 2016 Donald Trump wins the 2016 presidential election. Dec. 1, 2016 Flynn meets with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, at Trump Tower.  Dec. 9, 2016 The Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians were trying to help Trump win the election. In response, Trump issues a statement that criticizes the U.S. intelligence community after the Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians tried to help Trump win the election Dec. 29, 2016 President Obama announces sanctions against Russian officials over the CIA report of meddling in the U.S. election. Later on that day, Flynn calls Kislyak about the sanctions. Jan. 6, 2017 Leaders of the U.S. intelligence community meet with President-elect Trump in Trump Towers. They tell him that Russia interfered with the election. Comey, according to a statement he released Wednesday, tells Trump about a Russian dossier containing sordid information allegedly about Trump. Comey tells Trump he is not being investigated as part of the Russian interference in the election. Jan. 27, 2017 Trump invites Comey to dinner at the White House. During that dinner, according to notes jotted down afterward by Comey, Trump tells him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Feb. 13, 2017 Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser. Different stories emerge about his resignation/firing. According to reports, Sally Yates, acting attorney general, had warned the White House Flynn could be blackmailed after he made misleading statements in public about meeting with Russian officials. The White House says Flynn was let go because he lied to Vice President Mike Flynn. Feb. 14, 2017 After the New York Times reports that member of Trump's campaign 'had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials,' Comey goes to the White House for a meeting. During that meeting, according to a memo Comey said he made that evening, Trump tells him he hopes “you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. … He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' Later, Comey asks Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent any future direct communication between him and the president. According to Comey’s statement, he does not tell Sessions about Trump’s request. March 2, 2017 Sessions recuses himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election a day after media reports show he met with Kislyak twice in 2016. . March 20, 2017 In a public House hearing, Comey confirms the FBI his agency is investigating allegations that members of Trump's campaign might have colluded with Russian officials. March 30, 2017 According to Comey’s statement, Trump calls him to ask him what could be done to “lift the cloud” of suspension about Russia.  April 11, 2017 Trump again calls Comey, telling him the Russian investigation is hampering his ability to do his job. May 3, 2017 Comey once again testifies before a Senate committee. He explains his reasoning behind the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an email server days before the 2016 election. During that testimony, he says “hundreds of thousands” of emails ended up on Weiner’s laptop. He says he won’t talk about the Russian interference with the election until the investigation is completed. May 9, 2017 That morning, the FBI corrects Comey’s testimony on how many emails involving Clinton were on Weiner’s laptop. Late in the afternoon, the White House announces Comey has been fired. Comey finds out via a television report while he is speaking to a group of FBI agents in Los Angeles. The White House says Comey is being fired, in part, over his handling of the email investigation. May 10, 2017 Trump meets with Russian diplomats in the White House, reportedly revealing sensitive information and slamming Comey as a “real nut job.” The next day he tells NBC News’ Lester Holt that Comey is “a grandstander,” and that the Bureau is in disarray because Comey is not respected by his agents. He went on to say the Russia investigation was on his mind when he considered firing Comey. May 16, 2017 News breaks that Trump asked Comey in February to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s involvement with the Russians, and that Comey kept memos of meetings he had with Trump. May 17, 2017 The Justice Department announces that former FBI director Robert Mueller has been named as a special counsel to head-up the Russia investigation. May 22, 2017 After getting a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee,, Flynn says he will invoke his 5th Amendment rights. June 1, 2017 The Senate Intelligence Committee announces that Comey would testify publicly and in a closed session on June 8. June 2, 2017 The White House says it isn’t sure if Trump will try to block Comey’s testimony using executive privilege. Three days later, on June 5, deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will not block Comey from testifying. June 7, 2017  Comey releases his opening statement to the Senate Intelligence committee in advance of the June 8 hearing. In the statement, he details meetings and phone calls with the president and Trump's comments about Flynn and about when Comey will publicly announce that Trump is not being investigated. June 8, 2017 Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET
  • James Comey testimony – as it happens
    James Comey testimony – as it happens
    Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying today before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, detailing his conversations with President Donald Trump about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Here is the latest from Capitol Hill: 9:30 am – The Senate convenes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opens the session by taking the next procedural step to put the House-passed GOP health care bill on the calendar. It’s a reminder that there is more going on today on Capitol Hill other than the Comey hearing. 9:00 am – One hour before the hearing, the line for the public audience seats stretches down the halls of the Hart Senate Office building, around the corner and into the Dirksen Senate Office building. It is a mix of tourists, interns, Congressional staffers and other interested parties.  
