WATCH: Pujols hits 600th career home run – a grand slam

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has joined the 600 club.
The 37-year-old hit his 600th home run – a grand slam – Saturday off Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana.
Only eight other players have crossed the 600 mark, including Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome and Sammy Sosa, CBS Sports reports.
Rodriguez congratulated Pujols in a tweet.
"Congrats @PujolsFive on No. 600," Rodriguez wrote. "You are a great ambassador to our game and all Dominicans #PlatanoPower."
#MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark on @PujolsFive @Angels becoming just ninth @MLB_PLAYERS in history hit hit 600 or more home runs... pic.twitter.com/XRdWmrTLC8— #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) June 4, 2017
Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, also lauded Pujols.
