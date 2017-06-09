Want to play in the MLB? You can try out for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves will hold several open tryout camps this summer.

Eligible players must be between the ages of 16 and 23 and are required to bring their own equipment, including cleats, gloves and uniform. Players under 21 must have a written release from a parent or legal guardian to participate in the workout. Click here to download a waiver of liability.

What are Braves looking for?

Braves scout Hugh Buchanan, a former Parkview High coach, explains during a tryout camp in 2015 at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Ala., near Columbus:

The Braves are among the handful of major league teams that still run tryouts. Only rarely is a player signed right out of the camp.

Braves’ 2017 tryout dates, locations

• June 14 @ 9 a.m.: Kankakee Community College, 100 College Dr., Kankakee Ill.

• June 19 @ 10 a.m.: State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., Rome, Ga.

• June 21 @ 9 a.m.: Indian Park Floyd St, Kennett, Mo.

• June 25 @ 10 a.m.: Edison High School, 21400 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, Calif.

• June 26 @ 9 a.m.: ESPN Wide Word of Sports, 700 S. Victory Way, Kissimmee, Fla.

• July 6 @ 9 a.m.: Trustmark Park, 1 Braves Way, Pearl, Miss.

• July 23 @ 11 a.m.: Pearl City High School, 2100 Hookiekie St., Pearl City, Hawaii

• July 26 @ 9 a.m.: Jack Williams Stadium, 1137 Elm St. North, Fargo, N.D.

• July 31 @ 9 a.m.: North Iowa Area Community College, 313 15th St. SE, Mason City, Iowa

• Aug. 1 @ 9 a.m.: Augustana College, 2505 S. Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, S.D.

• Aug. 14 @ 8:30 a.m.: Dan Daniel Park, 302 River Park Dr., Danville Va.