Top-seeded Kerber stunned in first round of French Open 

Angelique Kerber became the first top-seeded women’s player in the Open era of tennis to lose in the first round of the French Open, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Ekaterina Makarova on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Makarova was successful against Kerber’s serve and took advantage of the No. 1 seed’s numerous mistakes to earn the victory.

The momentum seemed to turn toward Kerber late in the second set as she grabbed a break. But she promptly double-faulted to hand the advantage back to Makarova.

The result will allow Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep to overtake Kerber for the No. 1 spot with deep runs into the tournament, according to Bleacher Report. Pliskova can clinch the top spot with an appearance in the final, while Halep will need to win the tournament.