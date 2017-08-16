WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is in critical condition at an Atlanta-area hospital and has “multiple organ problems,” according to his fiancee, Wendy Barlow.

TMZ Sports reported that Barlow made a post on her personal Facebook page Wednesday saying she took Flair to the hospital Friday and that he had “severe abdominal pain.”

“From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare ... multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details (but) I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition.”

Barlow said she has been by Flair’s side since Friday and will “continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible,” according to a screenshot of the post obtained by TMZ.

ESPN picked up the report, adding that the update comes after a WWE rep confirmed Tuesday that Flair was in a medically-induced coma as he awaited surgery.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, has not posted any other updates on Flair since tweeting that he underwent successful surgery Monday.