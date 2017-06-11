Listen Live
clear-night
81°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
81°
Clear
H 90° L 71°
  • clear-night
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 90° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 90° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Sports
Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
Close

Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups

Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
Photo Credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring against Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators during the third period in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

NASHVILLE -  The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Sunday to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

>> Read more trending news

Patric Hornqvist scored the first goal of the game with 1:35 left to play. Carl Hagelin then scored the empty-net goal to seal the win.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Trump calls Comey “cowardly” as more questions on Russia loom in Congress
    Trump calls Comey “cowardly” as more questions on Russia loom in Congress
    President Donald Trump on Sunday jabbed at his former FBI Director, going on Twitter to call James Comey “cowardly,” as the lawmakers in both the House and Senate are ready this week to ask even more questions of top Trump Administration officials about the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Here are some of the possibilities: 1. Attorney General Sessions. Originally, Sessions was going to testify on Tuesday before both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, as those panels conduct their regular budget hearings for 2018. But suddenly on Saturday, the Justice Department announced that Sessions would instead talk to the Senate Intelligence Committee. As of this writing, it’s not clear if that will be in open session, or behind closed doors. Democrats – who have never been the biggest fans of Sessions – say it’s time for the Attorney General to talk. 3) My mssg to AttyGen Sessions: Approps & Judiciary have oversight of DOJ. You need to testify before both in public. You can't run forever. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 11, 2017 2. Why the sudden new interest in Sessions? If you go back to Comey’s testimony of last week, he was asked why the FBI leadership had not briefed Sessions on some of the conversations that Comey had with President Trump. Comey gives a cryptic answer at one point that also made people sit up and take notice. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. He did not elaborate. It’s not clear if those matters are what will be discussed with the Attorney General on Tuesday. 3. Still TBD – the DNI and the NSA. The Senate Intelligence Committee still wants to have a closed door meeting with the Director of National Intelligence and the head of the National Security Agency, to find out more about their conversations with President Trump on the Russia investigation. In an extraordinary moment last week, both DNI Dan Coats and NSA chief Mike Rogers refused to answer questions on the details of those exchanges. Why won’t DNI and NSA Director even tell us whether Trump asked them to interfere in Russia investigation? We need those answers. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 12, 2017 4. Other top officials in the spotlight this week. Lawmakers who want to ask about Russia will have the chance to question other top officials at various points in coming days. As mentioned above, since Attorney General Sessions is not testifying at hearings on the Justice Department budget, he’ll be replaced by the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein – who appointed Robert Mueller as Special Counsel for the Russia probe. Also on Friday, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will be before the House Appropriations Committee. Look for the Russia investigation to get mentioned in a variety of tangential hearings this week. Rosenstein, McCabe & Rogers all refuse to say if they took notes, wrote memos, etc. on Russia investigation — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 7, 2017 5. House Intel also pursuing leads. While the Senate Intelligence Committee has received most of the publicity of late on the Russia probe, the House Intelligence Committee has also been making noise, sending out subpoenas to some, and letters asking for cooperation to others. On Friday, the panel told the White House it wants to know if there are Trump tapes. And the same committee asked Comey for his memos about conversations with Mr. Trump. Two House Intelligence Committee letters – 1) asks for Comey's memos and 2) asks White House for Trump's tapes pic.twitter.com/ia0dWr27Rr — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 9, 2017 6. Don’t rule out Trump spurring new lines of questions. President Trump has demonstrated multiple times that his tweets can change the course of this Russia investigation. In March, it was his contention on Twitter that he was “wiretapped” by the Obama Administration. After he fired his FBI Director, then he raised the possibility that he had tapes of his conversations with Comey (the White House still hasn’t answered the question of if any tapes do exist.) On Sunday, Mr. Trump was again taking aim at Comey, labeling him “cowardly” for leaking material to the press after he was booted from the FBI. We’ll see whether the President stands back, or leans forward on Russia this coming week. I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017
  • Family: Man killed by Tulsa law enforcement was bipolar, off meds
    Family: Man killed by Tulsa law enforcement was bipolar, off meds
    We're learning more about a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers on Friday in Tulsa.  Family members told the Associated Press on Saturday, Joshua Barre had stopped taking his medication back in April. Barre was reportedly taking the medication to treat a bipolar disorder. Making matters even worse, his mental health was said to be declining following the recent death of his father. The family went on to say deputies had time to call for backup Friday, before the shooting occurred.  They pointed out deputies followed him as he walked more than 10 blocks from his house to the convenience store.   Barre was reportedly carrying two knives at the time of the shooting.  
  • Man leaves 14-month-old home alone
    Man leaves 14-month-old home alone
    Jealousy can be a big problem in relationships. A 36-year-old Owasso man learned that lesson the hard way Friday night.   Scott Becker is accused of leaving a 14-month-old girl home alone, so he could go and spy on his girlfriend.   “(Child’s mother and his girlfriend) stated that Scott is very controlling and jealous,” police said.  “Prior to her leaving, she had shaved her armpits and Scott began to accuse (her) of cheating.  Stated she was going to Tulsa on a date.” In reality, she took her other children to see their father.  She spotted Becker on the way home and that’s when she found out he had left their young child home alone. Becker has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces a count of child neglect.   [Information from arrest and booking report]
  • Tulsa detention officer caught with meth burrito
    Tulsa detention officer caught with meth burrito
    A Tulsa County detention officer was arrested late Friday night, in connection with possession of contraband in jail and drug possession. The sheriff's office reports they questioned Kevin Mayo, after receiving a tip that he may be bringing contraband into the jail. Upon searching his backpack, deputies recovered more than four grams of marijuana, hydrocodone and two grams of meth wrapped in a burrito.  Additionally, they found cell phone chargers in the backpack, rolling papers hidden in a pack of gum, lighters in his pocket and a cell phone in his sock. “Mayo has been placed on administrative leave without pay,” sheriff’s office said.  “Mayo has been employed with TCSO since March 1, 2017.” This is the second Tulsa detention officer to be arrested in the last couple of weeks.  Rickardo Williams was taken into custody on a sexual battery count.    
  • Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    As President Donald Trump on Friday declared himself vindicated over questions related to the probe of election meddling by Russia, he again signaled that he’s ready to focus on his legislative agenda, which has presented GOP lawmakers with a struggle on some fronts in the Congress. Asked about Russia, Mr. Trump said it is time “to get back to running our great country,” as he signaled his concerns about jobs, trade deficits and more at a joint news conference with the President of Romania. Here’s an update on where the Trump-GOP agenda stands on Capitol Hill: 1. Senate GOP talks continue on health care. As in the House, the work on a bill to overhaul the Obama health law is taking place in the Senate mainly behind closed doors. More than a month after the House passed a health bill, that measure was finally sent to the Senate this past week, after the Senate Parliamentarian decided that it had no fatal rules violations under the expedited procedures known as “budget reconciliation.” Democrats, who are on the outside looking in, are trying to put some heat on the GOP for developing a revised Senate version in private. Sen. Clare McCaskill (D-MO) led that charge in recent days. 'Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?' Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017 2. Some conservatives remain unhappy with the work. Because budget reconciliation places constraints on what Republicans do to change the Obama health law, there are some in the GOP were continue to grumble that is not going to be ‘repeal and replace.’ For now, no GOP Senator has said they will refuse to get on board with the Republican plan, but there are outside conservative groups who continue to make it known that they don’t like what’s happening. It’s still not clear when there will be a final Republican bill unveiled and/or when there will be a vote in the Senate. “I’m tired of Republicans promising they would repeal Obamacare and then negotiating to keep it.” – @DavidMMcintosh — Club for Growth (@club4growth) June 10, 2017 3. House approves big rollback in 2010 Wall Street reforms. Overshadowed by the tumult over James Comey’s testimony in the Senate, the House quietly on Thursday approved a sweeping bill that rolls back a big chunk of the financial reforms undertaken by Democrats after the 2008 Wall Street collapse. While it was certainly a big success for Republicans, the GOP plan could well be dead on arrival in the Senate, where the GOP will need 60 votes. Democrats had 60 votes when they approved the Dodd-Frank law back in 2010, avoiding any filibuster. Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017 4. Infrastructure week doesn’t mean infrastructure details. This past week, the White House spent several days focusing on President Trump’s plans to spur new construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. On Friday morning, Mr. Trump vowed to cut all sorts of red tape that goes along with new projects – that’s something the Executive Branch can do, without Congress. As for how much money the President would spend – and where it comes from – there is still no Trump Infrastructure bill, and the White House says don’t expect on until after Labor Day – and it’s not clear if it can get through the Congress, as there are some Republicans wary of such plans, worried they sound like an Obama stimulus law. More speeches from Trump this week on #infrastructure, but still no bill?Why would anyone think Trump is late on sending it to Congress? pic.twitter.com/dMo0VSzNsp — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 3, 2017 5. Tax bill details also on hold until fall. If you are hoping to find out what the White House wants to do with the intricate details of re-writing the tax code, officials made clear that won’t happen until after Labor Day as well. One other question that wasn’t really answered in recent days was whether this measure would evolve from tax reform to tax cuts – as the Trump Administration still hasn’t given a hard answer on whether the plan will be revenue neutral, or raise the deficit by emphasizing tax cuts that are not offset elsewhere in the budget. Senior WH aide Marc Short says plan is to introduce tax reform bill after Labor Day; Speaker Ryan initially wanted to pass it by August — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2017 Congress works the next three weeks in June, and then takes a week off for the July Fourth break.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.