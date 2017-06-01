Listen Live
Sports
Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture shown to fans
Close

Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture shown to fans

Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture shown to fans
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Mr. Met attends the Citi celebration of the start of the New York Mets season with the Let's Go Mets Fan Rally at Grand Central Terminal on March 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Citi)

Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture shown to fans

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt

NEW YORK -  Mr. Met is out of a job.

His apparent frustration with another Mets loss got the better of him Wednesday night when a fan asked for a photo of the costumed mascot, WABC reported.

That’s when he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture toward the fan, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Shortly after the offending display and the social media fallout, the Mets announced on Twitter that the team does not condone the behavior.

The person in the Mr. Met costume will not be permitted to be the character again, The AP reported.

The Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night 7-1 and are 23 and 28 so far this season. The team is 9.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East.

