Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture shown to fans

Mr. Met is out of a job.

His apparent frustration with another Mets loss got the better of him Wednesday night when a fan asked for a photo of the costumed mascot, WABC reported.

That’s when he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture toward the fan, The Associated Press reported.

Shortly after the offending display and the social media fallout, the Mets announced on Twitter that the team does not condone the behavior.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

The person in the Mr. Met costume will not be permitted to be the character again, The AP reported.

The Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night 7-1 and are 23 and 28 so far this season. The team is 9.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East.

