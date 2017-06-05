Phil Mickelson to skip U.S. Open for daughter’s graduation

Family is more important than golf. That’s the message that Phil Mickelson seems to be sending.

The pro golfer withdrew from the United States Open so he could attend his daughter’s high school graduation, The New York Times reported.

Commencement is scheduled for June 15, the same day that the Open’s first round. Graduation will be held at Pacific Ridge School in California. The Open is being held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

“So there’s just really no way to make it, no matter what the tee time is,” Mickelson said.

His daughter Amanda will attend Brown University and major in Egyptology.



The Open is the only major Mickelson has not won, The Times reported.

