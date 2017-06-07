Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
H 84
L 58

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
Broken Clouds
H 84° L 58°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 84° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    61°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 84° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 84° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

College Football
Sooners coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
Close

Sooners coach Bob Stoops announces retirement

Sooners coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
Photo Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops answers a question during an NCAA college football news conference in Norman, Okla. Stoops has decided to retire as Oklahomaâs football coach after 18 seasons that included the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 Conference titles.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Sooners coach Bob Stoops announces retirement

By: FOX23.com
Photo Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP

NORMAN, Okla. -  Bob Stoops will retire as head football coach of the University of Oklahoma Sooners after 18 years, according a release from the university on Wednesday.

The university said Stoops is "the winningest coach in Oklahoma history" and has an overall record of 190-48.

>> Read more trending news

He led the Sooners to the national championship in 2000.

Stoops will remain as special assistant to the athletics director.

University officials said Stoops is the only coach to win the Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and national championship. They said he accumulated more wins in his first 18 seasons than any coach in the game's history.

According to a statement from the University President David L. Boren, he will be succeeded by current offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

The statement said Stoops, 56, believed it was the appropriate time to conclude his time coaching in Norman, Oklahoma.

Below is an excerpt of a statement from Stoops, obtained by the Associated Press and provided by OU:

“After 18 years at the University of Oklahoma, I've decided to step down as the head football coach. I understand there has been some speculation about my health. My health was not the deciding factor in this decision and I've had no incidents that would prevent me from coaching. I feel the timing is perfect to hand over the reins. The program is in tremendous shape. We have outstanding players and coaches and are poised to make another run at a Big 12 and national championship. We have new state-of-the-art facilities and a great start on next year's recruiting class. The time is now because Lincoln Riley will provide a seamless transition as the new head coach, capitalizing on an excellent staff that is already in place and providing familiarity and confidence for our players. Now is simply the ideal time for me and our program to make this transition. ...

“I'm especially thankful for being able to coach so many talented young men over my 18 years here. It has been so rewarding to see these players come to OU and mature over a four- or five-year career, and not just on the field. To play a small part in their growth is what I will always cherish the most. None of my success would have happened without the best fans in the country. I can't tell you how much I appreciated the 110 consecutive home sellouts. The passion of our fan base is unmatched, and their support has played a huge role in not only home games, but road games and all 18 of our bowl games, as well. ...

“The coaching life is like a relay race and I'm thankful for my turn and am confident as I pass the baton. Carol and I intend on staying in Norman - it is our home. I will be available to Coach Riley and the athletic department in any manner. Thank you all for a lifetime of memories we shared together of 10 conference championships, the 2000 national championship, strong relationships with players and coaches, and the great Oklahoma football fans. Boomer!”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Southwest has some cheap flights if you hurry
    Southwest has some cheap flights if you hurry
    We know lots of you out there are going to be traveling for summer vacation. So it might be worth it to check out a sale going on right now at Southwest Airlines. Look fast, because it ends Thursday night at midnight. Some fares are as low as $49 one-way, including one from Tulsa to Houston, or Dallas, or Saint Louis. There's also one to Denver for $86, Phoenix for $99, or Vegas for $129. You can find the list of all of Southwest’s sale fares here.
  • Newborn abandoned in shopping cart at grocery store
    Newborn abandoned in shopping cart at grocery store
    A newborn was found abandoned Sunday night in a grocery store parking lot in Arizona, police said. The baby, who authorities believe was born 1 to 3 hours before she was found, was tucked in a backpack, which was placed in a shopping cart, azcentral.com reported. >> Read more trending news A passerby discovered the baby and alerted the Food City store manager, police said.  The newborn was taken to the hospital and appears to be in good health, authorities said. A fire station is located across the street from the grocery store where the baby was abandoned, and under Arizona's safe haven law, children can be dropped off at safe havens like fire stations without fear of prosecution, azcentral.com reported.
  • REAL ID deadline pushed back again
    REAL ID deadline pushed back again
    The 2005 federal law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and will be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The state's latest extension for the REAL ID Act expired Tuesday, but the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state received the grace period as the Department of Homeland Security reviews the state's application for another extension. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state has received a grace period until July 10. Some groups say the ID cards are government overreach.  Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation this spring that brings Oklahoma into compliance with the federal law, but it will take time for the new licenses to be implemented.
  • Southwest Airlines offers limited-time $100 round-trip fares
    Southwest Airlines offers limited-time $100 round-trip fares
    For a limited time, Southwest Airlines is offering some of its lowest fares during one of its biggest annual sales.  According to USA Today, the sale is one of two big limited-time sales offered by the airline each year.   >> Read more trending news  Dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes are available for $49 each way. Other non-stop one-way fares are offered for $79, $99 and $129 for longer flights. The prices of flights are loosely tied to distance, according to USA Today. >> Related: American Airlines to decrease legroom for passengers Discounted flights can be purchased for travel between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13 every day except Fridays and Sundays. Some days surrounding Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays are not included. Some international flights (Cuba, Aruba, Belize, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Bahamas) are also being offered at extreme discounts.  The sale ends Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time in the city of the departing flight.  See more at Southwest.com. >> Related: Delta will pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
  • OU football coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
    OU football coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
    After 18 years at the helm, University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops announced his retirement Wednesday. Stoops was hired by the Sooners after they had a disastrous run of five consecutive losing seasons. In his first season, the 1998 campaign, Stoops managed to stem the tide with seven wins and five losses. By 2000, he had steered the Sooners to a national title. He led them to three more title games, but another championship eluded him. His overall record with the team was 190-48. Sources in Norman, home to the OU campus, indicate offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over the helm.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.