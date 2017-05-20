An Oklahoma City Thunder basketball star is stuck abroad after the Turkish government reportedly canceled his passport.
Thunder center Enes Kanter posted a video on Twitter Saturday morning saying he was being held by police at an airport in Romania.
Kanter said the Turkish government canceled his passport, claiming that officials made the move because of his political views.
I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017
Kanter went on to call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the "Hitler of our century," referencing a recent visit to the U.S. during which Turkish presidential guards were caught on video violently breaking up a protest in Washington, D.C.
The guards were held briefly and then released after the incident in the nation’s capital, prompting outcry from many across the country.
Kanter concluded the video by promising updates and asking for prayers.
According to the NBA, the 25-year-old has been with the Thunder since 2014. Before that, he played for the Utah Jazz.
Kanter was the only Thunder player to appear in all 82 regular season games in the 2015-2016 season.
In March, Kanter and teammate Steven Adams caught the attention of web users after they appeared in a video calling Russell Westbrook "King of the Prairie."
