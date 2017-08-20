Alabama’s Nick Saban on eclipse; ‘I’ll watch it on TV’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is not impressed with the hype surrounding Monday’s total eclipse, ESPN reported.

>> Read more trending news

“I watch the Weather Channel every day,” Saban said Saturday after a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. “They're already saying what it's going to look like in every city in America. So what's going to be significant? Watch the Weather Channel, and you'll see what it's going to be like in Portland, Oregon.”

The solar eclipse peaks in Tuscaloosa around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Saban said he would accommodate any players who wanted to watch the event.

“We'll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses,” he told ESPN. “I guess they can. That's not something that I'm really that focused on right now."

Saban said he has a lake house in Clayton, Georgia, that is in the path of totality. But he is not planning a road trip for himself or his players.

“Tell them to watch it on TV,” he said. “Maybe we should have a team meeting about how we want to do this. I haven't thought about it.”