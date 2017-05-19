Starbucks testing coffee-flavored ice cubes

Select Starbucks locations in the U.S. have begun testing a new offering for customers in two states.

According to CNN, the coffee chain will offer coffee ice cubes to customers who request them in cold drinks.

The new ice cube option is only available in St. Louis and Baltimore locations while the company sees how customers will respond to the offering.

Starbucks spokeswoman Holly Shafer said 100 stores will offer the cubes for the next eight weeks.

Each drink with the customized cubes will cost an extra 80 cents.

The cubes can be added to iced espresso or brewed coffee drinks, CNN reported.

